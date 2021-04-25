See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in San Jose, CA
Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Veronica Rivera, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with O'Connor Hospital.

Dr. Rivera works at Veronica Rivera M.D. in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Veronica Rivera M.D.
    706 N WINCHESTER BLVD, San Jose, CA 95128 (408) 905-7178

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  O'Connor Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    Delta Health System
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    Health Net
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare

    Apr 25, 2021
    On time. Excellent service, clear instructions. Excellent attitude. Thanks so much.
    Carmen — Apr 25, 2021
    About Dr. Veronica Rivera, MD

    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    English, Spanish
    1477734754
    Education & Certifications

    Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
    University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Veronica Rivera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rivera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rivera has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rivera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rivera works at Veronica Rivera M.D. in San Jose, CA. View the full address on Dr. Rivera’s profile.

    Dr. Rivera has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rivera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rivera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivera.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rivera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rivera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

