Dr. Veronica Rivera, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Veronica Rivera, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with O'Connor Hospital.
Dr. Rivera works at
Locations
Veronica Rivera M.D.706 N WINCHESTER BLVD, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions (408) 905-7178
Hospital Affiliations
- O'Connor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Delta Health System
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
On time. Excellent service, clear instructions. Excellent attitude. Thanks so much.
About Dr. Veronica Rivera, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1477734754
Education & Certifications
- Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
- University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rivera has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rivera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rivera has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rivera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rivera speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rivera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivera.
