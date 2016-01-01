See All Pediatric Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Veronica Ramirez Ramon, MD

Pediatric Critical Care Medicine
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience
Dr. Veronica Ramirez Ramon, MD is a Pediatric Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Critical Care Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Ramirez Ramon works at New York Methodist in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Newyork-presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
    Newyork-presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
506 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11215
(212) 746-3056
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Asthma
Bronchiolitis
Sleep Apnea
Asthma
Bronchiolitis
Sleep Apnea

Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Newborn Dehydration Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Whooping Cough Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Veronica Ramirez Ramon, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Critical Care Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1992019269
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
