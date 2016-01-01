Dr. Prego has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Veronica Prego, MD
Overview
Dr. Veronica Prego, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from FUNDACAO UNIVERSIDADE REGIONAL DE BLUMENAU (FURB) / CENTRO DE CIENCIAS DA SAUDE.
Locations
- 1 529 W 42nd St Apt 6K, New York, NY 10036 Directions (212) 967-2213
About Dr. Veronica Prego, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- FUNDACAO UNIVERSIDADE REGIONAL DE BLUMENAU (FURB) / CENTRO DE CIENCIAS DA SAUDE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
