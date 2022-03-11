Dr. Veronica Pedro-Alexander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pedro-Alexander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Veronica Pedro-Alexander, MD
Overview
Dr. Veronica Pedro-Alexander, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital.
Dr. Pedro-Alexander works at
Locations
Center for Bone and Joint Surgery10131 Forest Hill Blvd Ste 206, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 484-5571Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
The Center for Bone and Joint Surgery of Palm Beaches440 N State Road 7 Ste C, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411 Directions (561) 467-4974
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I recently had surgery on my wrist, performed by Dr. Pedro. She is a no-nonsense, tells. It how it is Dr. Something I appreciate very much.
About Dr. Veronica Pedro-Alexander, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1063494227
Education & Certifications
- U Ala
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pedro-Alexander has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pedro-Alexander accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pedro-Alexander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pedro-Alexander has seen patients for Trigger Finger, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pedro-Alexander on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Pedro-Alexander. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pedro-Alexander.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pedro-Alexander, there are benefits to both methods.