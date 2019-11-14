Dr. Veronica Newsome, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newsome is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Veronica Newsome, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Veronica Newsome, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Dubois, PA. They graduated from Ohio University College of Osteopathic Medicine, Athens , Ohio and is affiliated with Penn Highlands Dubois, Punxsutawney Area Hospital and Upmc Northwest.
Dr. Newsome works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Penn Highlands Rheumatology/Infusion Center621 S Main St, Dubois, PA 15801 Directions (814) 371-2197Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Penn Highlands Dubois
- Punxsutawney Area Hospital
- Upmc Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Newsome?
Dr Newsome was wonderful explained all of my question. Explained how I got Rematory Arthritis and explained.
About Dr. Veronica Newsome, DO
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1578630216
Education & Certifications
- Rheumatology Fellowship, Indiana University School of Medicine, Indianapolis , Indiana
- Internal Medicine Residency, Grandview Hospital, Dayton Ohio
- Internship, Grandview Hospital, Dayton, Ohio
- Ohio University College of Osteopathic Medicine, Athens , Ohio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Newsome has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Newsome accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Newsome has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Newsome works at
Dr. Newsome has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Newsome on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Newsome. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newsome.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newsome, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newsome appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.