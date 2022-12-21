Dr. Veronica Munera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Munera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Veronica Munera, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Veronica Munera, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ces, Health Sciences University and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center.
Dr. Munera works at
Locations
-
1
Broward Health Weston2300 N Commerce Pkwy Ste 109, Weston, FL 33326 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I admire and adore Dr. Munera. I wish more doctors had her COMPASSION, LISTENING SKILLS, and CARING MANNER. She is the "BEST" in the physician pool. Thank you Dr. Munera for always being there for us. May GOD always keep you healthy so you may continue to help others.
About Dr. Veronica Munera, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1154573061
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine|Mount Sinai School of Medicine|North-Shore Long Island Jewish|North-Shore Long Island Jewish
- Ces, Health Sciences University
- Internal Medicine
