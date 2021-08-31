Dr. Veronica Loy, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Veronica Loy, DO
Overview
Dr. Veronica Loy, DO is a Transplant Hepatology Specialist in Oak Creek, WI. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Froedtert Hospital.
Dr. Loy works at
Locations
-
1
Drexel Town Square Health Center7901 S 6th St, Oak Creek, WI 53154 Directions (414) 377-5781Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Froedtert Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Loy?
Excellent! Dr. Loy took the time to explain different options for me and listened to my concerns. Physician Assistant, Ana, was equally as knowledgeable and spent a great deal of time with me alleviating my fears. I would highly recommend both these women - outstanding!
About Dr. Veronica Loy, DO
- Transplant Hepatology
- English
- 1972780013
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Loy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Loy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Loy using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Loy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Loy works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Loy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.