Dr. Veronica Heredia, MD
Overview
Dr. Veronica Heredia, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with O'Connor Hospital.
Locations
Blossom Pediatrics Care2016 Forest Ave Ste 7, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions (408) 289-8410
Hospital Affiliations
- O'Connor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I want to thank Dr. Heredia for her kindness and patience with my two daughters, she has been my daughters pediatrician for more than teen years and my daughters love her, she is the best.
About Dr. Veronica Heredia, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heredia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heredia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Heredia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Heredia speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Heredia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heredia, there are benefits to both methods.