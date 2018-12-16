See All General Surgeons in Huntley, IL
Dr. Veronica Guerrero, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (9)
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Veronica Guerrero, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Huntley, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital and Valley Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Guerrero works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group-Surgical Associates in Huntley, IL with other offices in Crystal Lake, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic, Gallbladder Removal and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group-Surgical Associates
    10350 Haligus Rd Ste 200A, Huntley, IL 60142
    Bariatric Specialty Office
    690 E Terra Cotta Ave Ste A, Crystal Lake, IL 60014
    Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group
    260 E Congress Pkwy, Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital
  • Valley Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gallbladder Removal
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gallbladder Removal
Cholecystitis and Gallstones

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 16, 2018
    Dr. Guerrero is a very caring and knowledgeable in her specialties. She is a wonderful listener and goes above and beyond to help her patients.
    Brownsville , TX — Dec 16, 2018
    About Dr. Veronica Guerrero, MD

    General Surgery
    13 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1790910594
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    General Surgery
    Dr. Guerrero has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Guerrero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Guerrero has seen patients for Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic, Gallbladder Removal and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guerrero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Guerrero. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guerrero.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guerrero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guerrero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

