Overview

Dr. Veronica Guerrero, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Huntley, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital and Valley Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Guerrero works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group-Surgical Associates in Huntley, IL with other offices in Crystal Lake, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic, Gallbladder Removal and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.