Overview

Dr. Veronica Gubatan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Alcoa, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Gubatan works at Stephen M. Becker, MD in Alcoa, TN with other offices in Knoxville, TN and Maryville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Phobia, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.