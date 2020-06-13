Dr. Veronica Fernandes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernandes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Veronica Fernandes, MD
Dr. Veronica Fernandes, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Stratford, CT. They graduated from Universidad Federal Do Para (UFPA) SOM and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group425 Post Rd Fl 1, Stratford, CT 06614 Directions (203) 378-3696
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Dr. Fernandes is a phenomenal doctor. She is so caring, patient considerate of your feelings, thoughtful and kind.. She really loves her patients and it shows!
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1376706333
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Harbor Hospital Center
- Universidad Federal Do Para (UFPA) SOM
- Internal Medicine and Nuclear Medicine
Dr. Fernandes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fernandes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fernandes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernandes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernandes.
