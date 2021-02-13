Dr. Veronica Dugan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dugan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Veronica Dugan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Veronica Dugan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, Lakeview Regional Medical Center and Slidell Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Dugan works at
Gastroenterology Group AMC131 Cherokee Rose Ln Ste B, Covington, LA 70433 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Lakeview Regional Medical Center
- Slidell Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Very nice, excellent
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1245292515
- Medical Center Of Louisiana At N O
- LSU Medical Center of New Orleans
- Medical Center Of Louisiana At N O
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
Dr. Dugan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dugan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dugan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dugan has seen patients for Constipation, Gastroparesis and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dugan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dugan speaks Vietnamese.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Dugan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dugan.
