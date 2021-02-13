Overview

Dr. Veronica Dugan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, Lakeview Regional Medical Center and Slidell Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Dugan works at Gastroenterology Group AMC in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Gastroparesis and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.