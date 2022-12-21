Dr. Veronica Diaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Veronica Diaz, MD
Dr. Veronica Diaz, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center.
Jupiter Hand To Shoulder LLC1002 S Old Dixie Hwy Ste 105, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 746-7686
Hospital Affiliations
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Diaz treats you like you are her only patient and follows up repeatedly to make sure everything is going well.
About Dr. Veronica Diaz, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1861693236
- Allegheny Genl
- Jackson Mem Hosp
- UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Diaz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diaz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diaz works at
Dr. Diaz has seen patients for Rotator Cuff Tear, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Diaz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Diaz speaks French and Spanish.
88 patients have reviewed Dr. Diaz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diaz.
