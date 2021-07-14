Dr. Veronica Alvarez-Galiana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alvarez-Galiana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Veronica Alvarez-Galiana, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Veronica Alvarez-Galiana, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cutler Bay, FL.
Community Health of South Florida INC Doris Ison Center10300 SW 216th St, Cutler Bay, FL 33190 Directions (305) 252-4888Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Dr. Veronica Alvarez Galiana is quite possibly the best gynecologist in South Florida. After years of suffering chronic pains, a few months ago, I visited her office in search of answers to my suffering. After a few tests, Dr. Alvarez Galiana discovered fibroids in my uterus. We immediately scheduled the procedure for removal. What has impressed me most about Dr. Alvarez Galiana is her bedside manner. She is a wonderfully kind, caring and empathetic individual. She stuck by me through the process and afterward. She took her own time to do personal follow up visits, when she didn’t have to, as she also has a wonderful team of nurses and consultants at her disposal. With her customary sweetness, she answered all my questions and assuaged my concerns. She also responded with precision and without hesitation every time I requested for another test or a follow up examination. She is a doctor that truly listens to her patients. I could not be more grateful for everything she has done for me.
About Dr. Veronica Alvarez-Galiana, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1952796328
