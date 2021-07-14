See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Cutler Bay, FL
Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Veronica Alvarez-Galiana, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cutler Bay, FL. 

Dr. Alvarez-Galiana works at Doris Ison Health Center in Cutler Bay, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Community Health of South Florida INC Doris Ison Center
    10300 SW 216th St, Cutler Bay, FL 33190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 252-4888
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oscar Insurance Corporation
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jul 14, 2021
    Dr. Veronica Alvarez Galiana is quite possibly the best gynecologist in South Florida. After years of suffering chronic pains, a few months ago, I visited her office in search of answers to my suffering. After a few tests, Dr. Alvarez Galiana discovered fibroids in my uterus. We immediately scheduled the procedure for removal. What has impressed me most about Dr. Alvarez Galiana is her bedside manner. She is a wonderfully kind, caring and empathetic individual. She stuck by me through the process and afterward. She took her own time to do personal follow up visits, when she didn’t have to, as she also has a wonderful team of nurses and consultants at her disposal. With her customary sweetness, she answered all my questions and assuaged my concerns. She also responded with precision and without hesitation every time I requested for another test or a follow up examination. She is a doctor that truly listens to her patients. I could not be more grateful for everything she has done for me.
    About Dr. Veronica Alvarez-Galiana, MD

    • 1952796328
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
