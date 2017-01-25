See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Panorama City, CA
Dr. Veronica Abusleme, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (34)
Dr. Veronica Abusleme, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Panorama City, CA. They graduated from U Chile Santiago and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Abusleme works at VERONICA ABUSLEME MD in Panorama City, CA with other offices in Van Nuys, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Uterine Fibroids and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Veronica Abusleme MD Inc.
    14621 Nordhoff St Ste 2A, Panorama City, CA 91402 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 891-0678
    Valley Presbyterian Hospital
    15107 Vanowen St, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 782-6600

Hospital Affiliations
  • Northridge Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Uterine Fibroids
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Folic Acid Deficiency Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Rectocele Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jan 25, 2017
    She was very thorough in physical exam. I never had any doctor do that for me. She is very caring and tender. She did a painfree surgery on me. I love her, and wish all doctors are as wonderful as she is! THanks so much Dr. Abusleme! !
    About Dr. Veronica Abusleme, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1598747057
    • U Chile Santiago
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Abusleme has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abusleme has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abusleme has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Uterine Fibroids and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abusleme on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Abusleme. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abusleme.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abusleme, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abusleme appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

