Overview

Dr. Veronica Abusleme, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Panorama City, CA. They graduated from U Chile Santiago and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Abusleme works at VERONICA ABUSLEME MD in Panorama City, CA with other offices in Van Nuys, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Uterine Fibroids and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.