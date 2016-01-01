Dr. Vernu Visvalingam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Visvalingam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vernu Visvalingam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vernu Visvalingam, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Fish Memorial, HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Visvalingam works at
Locations
-
1
Sarasota Memorial Health Care System1700 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 262-4123
-
2
Gastroenterology of Greater Orlando2884 Wellness Ave Ste 100, Orange City, FL 32763 Directions (386) 668-2221Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Intercoastal Medical Group, Inc.3333 Cattlemen Rd Ste 202, Sarasota, FL 34232 Directions (941) 342-8892Monday8:30am - 4:45pmTuesday8:30am - 4:45pmWednesday8:30am - 4:45pmThursday8:30am - 4:45pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Fish Memorial
- HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Visvalingam?
About Dr. Vernu Visvalingam, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1396700274
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- University School Of Ny Medical School
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Visvalingam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Visvalingam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Visvalingam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Visvalingam works at
Dr. Visvalingam has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Abdominal Pain and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Visvalingam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Visvalingam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Visvalingam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Visvalingam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Visvalingam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.