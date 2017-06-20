Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vernon Wilson, MD
Dr. Vernon Wilson, MD is a Dermatologist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS.
Dermatology Treatment Center of the South Bay3445 Pacific Coast Hwy Ste 220, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 534-9100
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very Professional..took the time to explain what he was going to do... Took my sked appt. on time.. very professional staff...
- Dermatology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
- Dermatology
Dr. Wilson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilson works at
Dr. Wilson has seen patients for Genital Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wilson speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.
