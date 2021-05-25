See All Neurologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Vernon Williams, MD

Neurology
2.5 (33)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Vernon Williams, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Adventist Health White Memorial, Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital and Keck Hospital of USC.

Dr. Williams works at Vernon B. Williams, MD, Inc. in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Cranial Trauma and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Vernon B. Williams, MD, Inc.
    6801 Park Ter Ste 500, Los Angeles, CA 90045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 665-7286

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health White Memorial
  • Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital
  • Keck Hospital of USC

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pain
Cranial Trauma
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Pain
Cranial Trauma
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pain Medication Management Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vestibulocochlear Dysfunction Progressive Familial Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Travelers
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (17)
    May 25, 2021
    Overall Great experience. Dr Williams has helped me tremendously with keeping my pain levels under control. Would definitely recommend to all my friends, family and co-workers.
    Hugo — May 25, 2021
    About Dr. Vernon Williams, MD

    • Neurology
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1437113313
    Education & Certifications

    • Johns Hopkins Hospital
    • Henry Ford Hospital
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vernon Williams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Williams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Williams works at Vernon B. Williams, MD, Inc. in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Williams’s profile.

    Dr. Williams has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Cranial Trauma and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Williams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

