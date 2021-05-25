Dr. Vernon Williams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vernon Williams, MD
Dr. Vernon Williams, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Adventist Health White Memorial, Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital and Keck Hospital of USC.
Vernon B. Williams, MD, Inc.6801 Park Ter Ste 500, Los Angeles, CA 90045 Directions (310) 665-7286
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health White Memorial
- Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital
- Keck Hospital of USC
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Travelers
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Overall Great experience. Dr Williams has helped me tremendously with keeping my pain levels under control. Would definitely recommend to all my friends, family and co-workers.
About Dr. Vernon Williams, MD
- Neurology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1437113313
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Henry Ford Hospital
- University of Michigan Medical School
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Dr. Williams has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Cranial Trauma and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Williams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
