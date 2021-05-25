Overview

Dr. Vernon Williams, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Adventist Health White Memorial, Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital and Keck Hospital of USC.



Dr. Williams works at Vernon B. Williams, MD, Inc. in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Cranial Trauma and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.