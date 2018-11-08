Dr. Vernon Walling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vernon Walling, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vernon Walling, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with U Tex Affil Prog/Chld Guid
Dr. Walling works at
Locations
-
1
San Felipe5151 San Felipe St Ste 1470, Houston, TX 77056 Directions (713) 622-4499
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Walling: epitome of a hoped-for psychiatrist. Office staff is accommodating, courteous and discreet; arranging appointments that can fit my schedule. Waiting room times are brief, honor our schedule. The doc is fully focused on MY issues, aware of ME personally and MY history. Kind, approachable, trustworthy but never patronizing or judgmental. He listens, never rushes, and comes to health-saving decisions and therapy courses, including appropriate medications, if necessary. Just the best!
About Dr. Vernon Walling, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1396841391
Education & Certifications
- U Tex Affil Prog/Chld Guid
- U Tex Affil Hosps
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walling has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walling accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walling has seen patients for Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) and Group Psychotherapy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walling on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Walling. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walling.
