Dr. Vernon Sechriest, MD

Hip & Knee Orthopedics
5 (14)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Vernon Sechriest, MD is an Orthopedic Hip & Knee Surgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Hip & Knee Orthopedics, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med.

Dr. Sechriest works at Minneapolis VA Health Care System in Minneapolis, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Minneapolis Veterans Administration Hospital
    1 Veterans Dr, Minneapolis, MN 55417 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (612) 725-2000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Joint Pain

Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cartilage Damage Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Deformity Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Knee Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Prosthetic Joint Mechanical Failure Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Medicaid
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Veteran Administration Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 05, 2022
    Back in 2005 in California. Dr. Sechriest did an injection in my right knee. Found out he worked with my doctor (dr.Dahl) from Shriners who did my leg lengthenings. I have been searching for Dr. Sechriest to do my knee replacement...8 knee doctors I've seen do not understand or know how with my condition and say it's impossible. Thank you,
    Heather — Apr 05, 2022
    About Dr. Vernon Sechriest, MD

    • Hip & Knee Orthopedics
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1285770487
    Education & Certifications

    • Insall, Scott Kelly Inst Ortho & Sports Med
    • University Of Minnesota Hospitals
    • Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
    • The Johns Hopkins University
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vernon Sechriest, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sechriest is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sechriest has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sechriest has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sechriest works at Minneapolis VA Health Care System in Minneapolis, MN. View the full address on Dr. Sechriest’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Sechriest. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sechriest.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sechriest, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sechriest appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

