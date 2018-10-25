See All Neurologists in Overland Park, KS
Dr. Vernon Rowe, MD

Neurology
3.5 (78)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Vernon Rowe, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They completed their fellowship with Johns Hopkins

Dr. Rowe works at Rowe Neurology Institute in Overland Park, KS with other offices in Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Migraine and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rowe Neurology Institute
    8550 Marshall Dr Ste 100, Overland Park, KS 66214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 894-1500
  2. 2
    Consultants in Gastroenterology
    5400 N Oak Trfy Ste 103, Kansas City, MO 64118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 455-0301
  3. 3
    RNI Northland
    5500 N Oak Trfy Ste 203, Kansas City, MO 64118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 894-1500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Menorah Medical Center
  • North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Migraine
Low Back Pain
Sleep Apnea
Migraine
Low Back Pain

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 78 ratings
    Patient Ratings (78)
    5 Star
    (51)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (25)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Vernon Rowe, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639174253
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Johns Hopkins
    Internship
    • Harborview Hospital
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vernon Rowe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rowe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rowe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rowe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rowe has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Migraine and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rowe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    78 patients have reviewed Dr. Rowe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rowe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rowe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rowe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

