Dr. Vernon Rowe, MD
Dr. Vernon Rowe, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They completed their fellowship with Johns Hopkins
Rowe Neurology Institute8550 Marshall Dr Ste 100, Overland Park, KS 66214 Directions (913) 894-1500
Consultants in Gastroenterology5400 N Oak Trfy Ste 103, Kansas City, MO 64118 Directions (816) 455-0301
RNI Northland5500 N Oak Trfy Ste 203, Kansas City, MO 64118 Directions (913) 894-1500
- Menorah Medical Center
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Fast and accurate diagnosis of Alzheimer's through MRI of brain, psychological testing and blood testing. although It's a 120 mile round-trip for us to visit Doctor Rowe we would highly recommend him.
- Johns Hopkins
- Harborview Hospital
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Dr. Rowe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rowe accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rowe has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Migraine and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rowe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
78 patients have reviewed Dr. Rowe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rowe.
