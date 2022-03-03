Dr. Vernon Orton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vernon Orton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vernon Orton, MD is an Urology Specialist in Sedro Woolley, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Island Hospital, Peacehealth Peace Island Medical Center, PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center and Peacehealth United General Medical Center.
Locations
PeaceHealth United General2000 Hospital Dr, Sedro Woolley, WA 98284 Directions (360) 714-3400
Bellingham Urology Group340 Birchwood Ave, Bellingham, WA 98225 Directions (360) 714-3400Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Island Hospital
- Peacehealth Peace Island Medical Center
- PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center
- Peacehealth United General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Orton treated me for very painful kidney stones. He explained the treatments available and listened to my concerns and time restraints. He performed successful surgery to retrieve a painful stone and recommended treatment for others presenting. I found him to be caring and thorough with my treatment.
About Dr. Vernon Orton, MD
- Urology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- City of Hope National Medical Center
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med
- Morehouse
