See All Urologists in Sedro Woolley, WA
Dr. Vernon Orton, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Vernon Orton, MD

Urology
4.6 (25)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Vernon Orton, MD is an Urology Specialist in Sedro Woolley, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Island Hospital, Peacehealth Peace Island Medical Center, PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center and Peacehealth United General Medical Center.

Dr. Orton works at Bellingham Urology Group in Sedro Woolley, WA with other offices in Bellingham, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Interstitial Cystitis, Polyuria and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    PeaceHealth United General
    2000 Hospital Dr, Sedro Woolley, WA 98284 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 714-3400
  2. 2
    Bellingham Urology Group
    340 Birchwood Ave, Bellingham, WA 98225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 714-3400
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Island Hospital
  • Peacehealth Peace Island Medical Center
  • PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center
  • Peacehealth United General Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Interstitial Cystitis
Polyuria
Bladder Infection
Interstitial Cystitis
Polyuria
Bladder Infection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Interstim® Sacral Nerve Stimulator Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Orton?

    Mar 03, 2022
    Dr. Orton treated me for very painful kidney stones. He explained the treatments available and listened to my concerns and time restraints. He performed successful surgery to retrieve a painful stone and recommended treatment for others presenting. I found him to be caring and thorough with my treatment.
    VWC — Mar 03, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Vernon Orton, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Vernon Orton, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Orton to family and friends

    Dr. Orton's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Orton

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Vernon Orton, MD.

    About Dr. Vernon Orton, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083823009
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • City of Hope National Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Morehouse
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vernon Orton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Orton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Orton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Orton has seen patients for Interstitial Cystitis, Polyuria and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Orton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Orton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Orton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Vernon Orton, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.