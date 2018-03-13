Dr. Vernon Montoya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Montoya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vernon Montoya, MD
Overview
Dr. Vernon Montoya, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Lake City, FL. They graduated from University Of The East and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital and HCA Florida Lake City Hospital.
Dr. Montoya works at
Locations
-
1
Cancer Care of North Florida289 SW Stonegate Ter Ste 103, Lake City, FL 32024 Directions (386) 348-3295
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
- HCA Florida Lake City Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Montoya?
Caring, professional with humor and clear information.
About Dr. Vernon Montoya, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Spanish
- 1124019427
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University
- Booth Memorial Medical Center
- Booth Memorial Medical Center
- University Of The East
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Montoya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Montoya accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Montoya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Montoya works at
Dr. Montoya has seen patients for Anemia, Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Montoya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Montoya speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Montoya. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montoya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Montoya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Montoya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.