Dr. Vernon May, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. May is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vernon May, MD
Overview
Dr. Vernon May, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Frankfort, KY. They graduated from 2001 - University of Kentucky and is affiliated with Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
Dr. May works at
Locations
-
1
Norton Children's Hospital Medical Associates4 Physicians Park Ste 1-5, Frankfort, KY 40601 Directions (502) 212-2080Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Frankfort Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. May?
Very cordial and thorough
About Dr. Vernon May, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1184622987
Education & Certifications
- 2004 - West Virginia University
- 2002 - West Virginia University
- 2001 - University of Kentucky
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. May has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. May accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. May has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. May works at
Dr. May has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. May.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. May, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. May appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.