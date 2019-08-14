Dr. Mascarenhas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vernon Mascarenhas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vernon Mascarenhas, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wilkes Barre, PA.
Dr. Mascarenhas works at
Locations
-
1
Geisinger Heart Institute1000 E Mountain Dr, Wilkes Barre, PA 18711 Directions (570) 808-6020
-
2
Geisinger Clinic35 S Mountain Blvd, Mountain Top, PA 18707 Directions (570) 474-5978
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Medical Center
- Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mascarenhas?
Dr. Mascarenhas was professional and very thorough. He explained all issues and concerns in an understandable way. I have dealt with 2 other local cardiologists and Dr. Mascarenhas far exceeded their knowledge and ability to communicate with the patient. Highly recommend
About Dr. Vernon Mascarenhas, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1912164302
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mascarenhas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mascarenhas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mascarenhas works at
Dr. Mascarenhas has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mascarenhas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mascarenhas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mascarenhas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mascarenhas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mascarenhas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.