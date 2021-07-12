Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vernon Johnson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vernon Johnson, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston.
Locations
1
Bent Tree Psychiatric Assoc.16800 Dallas Pkwy Ste 150, Dallas, TX 75248 Directions (972) 733-7242
2
McKinney Medical Village7300 Eldorado Pkwy Ste 165, McKinney, TX 75070 Directions (972) 893-3376Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely love Dr. Johnson! First doctor I have found that actually listens to me!
About Dr. Vernon Johnson, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1639228992
Education & Certifications
- The University of Texas Medical Branch in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry
- The University Of Texas Medical Branch
- University Of Texas Health Science Center In Houston
- University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
