Dr. Vernon Johnson, MD
Dr. Vernon Johnson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI.
Rha Community Homes Inc.5050 Poplar Ave Ste 718, Memphis, TN 38157 Directions (901) 443-0475
Dr. Johnson delivered my son 13 years ago. I can still remember the wonderful experience. By far the best obgyn ever!!!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1144333030
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Addiction Medicine
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
