Dr. Vernon Casterline, MD
Overview
Dr. Vernon Casterline, MD is a Dermatologist in Greenfield, WI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Oregon U, School of Medicine.
Dr. Casterline works at
Locations
Layton Ave. Dermatology Associates Sc2923 W Layton Ave, Greenfield, WI 53221 Directions (414) 220-0464
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very accommodating to my urgency
About Dr. Vernon Casterline, MD
- Dermatology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1104887223
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- U ND
- Oregon U, School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Dr. Casterline has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Casterline accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Casterline has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Casterline works at
Dr. Casterline has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Casterline on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Casterline. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Casterline.
