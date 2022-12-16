Dr. Vernon Carriere, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carriere is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vernon Carriere, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vernon Carriere, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University Medical School In New Orleans and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.
Locations
Metropolitan gastroenterology associates4224 Houma Blvd Ste 400, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 456-8020
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr CARRIERE is very professional, he listened to my problem and did a thorough examination and outlined a treatment plan. I am very pleased with the outcome of this office visit.
About Dr. Vernon Carriere, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Louisiana State University Medical School In New Orleans
- Louisiana State Univeristy
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carriere has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carriere accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
79 patients have reviewed Dr. Carriere. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carriere.
