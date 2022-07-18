Dr. Vernon Carriere, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carriere is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vernon Carriere, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vernon Carriere, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital and Tulane Medical Center.
Dr. Carriere works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. Vernon Carriere - MD4740 S I 10 Service Rd W, Metairie, LA 70001 Directions (504) 885-9771
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He’s calm, kind, soft spoken, caring and listens to patients. That’s from my point of view as his patient. My nurse point of view, having worked with him at Lakeside over the years, his patients did well, and were well cared for. He was also receptive and kind to us nurses, which cannot be said of all doctors. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Vernon Carriere, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1013906320
Education & Certifications
- La State University Med Center
- LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carriere has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carriere accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carriere has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carriere works at
Dr. Carriere has seen patients for Perimenopause, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carriere on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Carriere. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carriere.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carriere, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carriere appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.