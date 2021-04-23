See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Wheaton, IL
Dr. Vernon Cannon, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Vernon Cannon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wheaton, IL. They graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Cannon works at Duly Health and Care in Wheaton, IL with other offices in Bartlett, IL and Bloomingdale, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Polyps along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Obstetrics and Gynecology
    150 E Willow Ave Ste 200, Wheaton, IL 60187 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 858-3200
    Obstetrics and Gynecology
    1130 W Stearns Rd, Bartlett, IL 60103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 858-3200
    Healthspring Medical Group
    30 Stratford Dr, Bloomingdale, IL 60108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 539-6030

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cervical Polyps
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Cervical Polyps
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing

Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 23, 2021
    Dr. Cannon delivered my child at CDH in 2018. He was the absolute best option for the job with his calm demeanor since I had to end up having a c-section. He continuously put me at ease and did a great job. At my after visit with him, he was so kind to share some of his personal experiences when having his own newborns, and even empowered his wife and women within this conversation.
    About Dr. Vernon Cannon, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English
    • 1740293703
    Education & Certifications

    • SETON HALL UNIVERSITY
