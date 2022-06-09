Overview

Dr. Vernon Barruga, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Bullhead City, AZ. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.



Dr. Barruga works at Thunder Mountain Dentistry in Bullhead City, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.