Dr. Vernon Barruga, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barruga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vernon Barruga, DDS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vernon Barruga, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Bullhead City, AZ. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Barruga works at
Locations
-
1
Thunder Mountain Dentistry3015 Highway 95 Ste 108A Bldg Q, Bullhead City, AZ 86442 Directions (928) 307-4962
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- DenteMax
- First Dental Health
- Guardian
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barruga?
The staff, all of them are friendly and timely. They explain everything properly. They make sure I understand everything.
About Dr. Vernon Barruga, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1730200874
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barruga has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barruga accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Barruga using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Barruga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barruga works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Barruga. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barruga.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barruga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barruga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.