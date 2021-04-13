Dr. Vernice Bates, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bates is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vernice Bates, MD
Overview
Dr. Vernice Bates, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Amherst, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.
Locations
DENT Neurologic Institute3980 Sheridan Dr, Amherst, NY 14226 Directions (716) 250-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Great experience he genuinely is interested in getting you diagnosed and treated
About Dr. Vernice Bates, MD
- Neurology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1801958202
Education & Certifications
- Dent Neurologic Institute
- Walter Reed Army Medical Center
- Letterman Army Medical Center
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
- Neurology
