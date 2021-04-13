Overview

Dr. Vernice Bates, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Amherst, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.



Dr. Bates works at DENT Neurologic Institute in Amherst, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.