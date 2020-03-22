Overview

Dr. Vernetta Gallop, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Gallop works at Champaign Dental Group in Stamford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.