Overview

Dr. Verne Webster, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Madison, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital and Lawrence Medical Center.



Dr. Webster works at Horizons Medical Care in Madison, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.