Dr. Verna Porter, MD

Neurology
2.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Verna Porter, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Porter works at Pacific Neuroscience Institute in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dementia, Alzheimer's Disease and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pacific Brain Health Center - Pacific Neuroscience Institute
    1301 20th St # 150, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 582-7641

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dementia
Alzheimer's Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dementia Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease With Early-Onset Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease With Late-Onset Chevron Icon
Antalgic Gait Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Binswanger's Dementia Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Familial Forms of Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Frontotemporal Dementia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lewy Body Dementia Chevron Icon
Medication-Induced Postural Tremor Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Myopathic Gait Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Scissoring Gait Chevron Icon
Spastic Gait Chevron Icon
Steppage Gait Chevron Icon
Vascular Dementia Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
2.6
Average provider rating
Based on 19 ratings
Patient Ratings (19)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(3)
1 Star
(9)
Aug 30, 2021
It was helpful and I know I have a brilliant team of doctors aiding me.
Dr. Porter — Aug 30, 2021
Photo: Dr. Verna Porter, MD
About Dr. Verna Porter, MD

Specialties
  • Neurology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 28 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1730107012
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Ucla Med Ctr/ucla D Geffen School
Medical Education
  • University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Verna Porter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Porter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Porter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Porter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Porter works at Pacific Neuroscience Institute in Santa Monica, CA. View the full address on Dr. Porter’s profile.

Dr. Porter has seen patients for Dementia, Alzheimer's Disease and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Porter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

19 patients have reviewed Dr. Porter. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Porter.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Porter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Porter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

