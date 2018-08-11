Dr. Vermon Esplin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Esplin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vermon Esplin, MD
Overview
Dr. Vermon Esplin, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Blackfoot, ID. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Portneuf Medical Center.
Dr. Esplin works at
Locations
-
1
Idaho Hand Institute - Blackfoot Office1441 Parkway Dr, Blackfoot, ID 83221 Directions (208) 235-4263
-
2
Idaho Hand Institute444 Hospital Way Ste 710, Pocatello, ID 83201 Directions (208) 235-4263
-
3
Idaho Hand Institute - Idaho Falls730 S Woodruff Ave, Idaho Falls, ID 83401 Directions (208) 235-4263
-
4
Idaho Hand Institute560 Memorial Dr, Pocatello, ID 83201 Directions (208) 235-4263
Hospital Affiliations
- Portneuf Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Esplin was incredible!
About Dr. Vermon Esplin, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1457345316
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Medical Center
- Madigan Army Medical Center
- University of Utah School of Medicine
- University of Utah
Frequently Asked Questions
