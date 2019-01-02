Overview

Dr. Verlyn Nykamp, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Sioux Falls, SD. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Sanford Usd Medical Center and Sanford Vermillion Hospital.



Dr. Nykamp works at Sanford Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Sioux Falls, SD. They frequently treat conditions like Lobectomy and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.