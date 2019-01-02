Dr. Verlyn Nykamp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nykamp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Verlyn Nykamp, MD
Overview
Dr. Verlyn Nykamp, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Sioux Falls, SD. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Sanford Usd Medical Center and Sanford Vermillion Hospital.
Locations
Sanford Cardiac, Thoracic & Vascular Surgery Clinic1301 W 18th St, Sioux Falls, SD 57105 Directions (605) 312-2100
Hospital Affiliations
- Sanford Usd Medical Center
- Sanford Vermillion Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I had an excellent experience with Dr. Nykamp when I had open heart surgery.
About Dr. Verlyn Nykamp, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- St Lukes Episcopal Hospital
- Butterworth Hosp - Mich State U
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
