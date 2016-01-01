Dr. Verley Gordon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gordon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Verley Gordon, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mission, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MONTEMORELOS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Verley Gordon M.d. P.A.5711 N La Homa Rd Ste B, Mission, TX 78574 Directions (956) 424-9050
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Verley Gordon, MD
- Pediatrics
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MONTEMORELOS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Gordon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gordon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gordon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gordon.
