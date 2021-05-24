Dr. Bell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Verle Bell, MD
Overview
Dr. Verle Bell, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's.
Locations
Pine Rest Christian Mental Hlth300 68th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49548 Directions (616) 455-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
The wisdom Dr Verle Bell shared with me and other patients over 30 years ago still empowers me today to move forward in healthy and positive ways! I am eternally grateful for his patient training, kindness, and wisdom. I still have light-bulb moments where lessons he taught me help me one more time to overcome challenges I might never have been able to face without his training or God's special grace! I am facing my lions and not running away from challenges! ?????? One step at a time I am learning to share my story to give hope to others as he gave to me! Dr Bell improved the quality of my life in ways that can not be measured! ??????
About Dr. Verle Bell, MD
- Psychiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bell accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bell works at
Dr. Bell has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Bipolar Disorder and Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Bell. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bell.
