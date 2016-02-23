Dr. Verena M Schreiber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schreiber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Verena M Schreiber, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Verena M Schreiber, MD is a Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pinecrest, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Medizinische Universitat Innsbruck and is affiliated with Nicklaus Children's Hospital.
NCHS Orthopedic Surgery Pinecrest11521 S Dixie Hwy Fl 1, Pinecrest, FL 33156 Directions (305) 662-8366
- Nicklaus Children's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, German
- 1831402007
- Children's Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati
- UPMC
- Medizinische Universitat Innsbruck
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Schreiber has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schreiber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schreiber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schreiber speaks German.
