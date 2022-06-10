Overview

Dr. Verapan Vongthavaravat, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from MAHIDOL UNIVERSITY-SIRIRAJ HOSPITAL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Duncan Regional Hospital, Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Canadian Valley Hospital and Weatherford Regional Hospital.



Dr. Vongthavaravat works at Digestive Disease Specialists, Inc. in Oklahoma City, OK with other offices in Yukon, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Abdominal Pain and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.