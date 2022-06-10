Dr. Verapan Vongthavaravat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vongthavaravat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Verapan Vongthavaravat, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Verapan Vongthavaravat, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from MAHIDOL UNIVERSITY-SIRIRAJ HOSPITAL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Duncan Regional Hospital, Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Canadian Valley Hospital and Weatherford Regional Hospital.
Dr. Vongthavaravat works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Digestive Disease Specialists, Inc.3366 NW Expressway Ste 400, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 702-1300
-
2
Digestive Disease Specialists Inc - Yukon Office1205 Health Center Pkwy Ste 220, Yukon, OK 73099 Directions (405) 717-5380
Hospital Affiliations
- Duncan Regional Hospital
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Canadian Valley Hospital
- Weatherford Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vongthavaravat?
A five star doctor that I trust. Very professional and will always answer my questions and concerns!
About Dr. Verapan Vongthavaravat, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Thai
- 1528199866
Education & Certifications
- MAHIDOL UNIVERSITY-SIRIRAJ HOSPITAL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vongthavaravat has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vongthavaravat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vongthavaravat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vongthavaravat works at
Dr. Vongthavaravat has seen patients for Gallstones, Abdominal Pain and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vongthavaravat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vongthavaravat speaks Thai.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Vongthavaravat. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vongthavaravat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vongthavaravat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vongthavaravat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.