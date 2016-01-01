Overview

Dr. Veral Amin, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital.



Dr. Amin works at UT Physicians Obstetrics, Gynecology, & Reproductive Services in Houston, TX with other offices in Sugar Land, TX and East Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.