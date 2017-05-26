Dr. Vera Soong Hamrick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soong Hamrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vera Soong Hamrick, MD
Dr. Vera Soong Hamrick, MD is a Dermatologist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.
Brookwood Baptist Health Specialty Care - Dermatology817 Prcineton Ave Ste 302, Birmingham, AL 35211 Directions (205) 781-6995
- Grandview Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been seeing Dr. Soong for 9 plus years! She has always been attentive and addressed my skin health issues openly and honestly. I trust her completely with my issues. She not only tells me the information I need but also provides samples and/or additional materials to read/research. I have and will recommend her to others.
- Dermatology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1295829836
- U Ala Affil Hosp
- LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans
- Dermatology
