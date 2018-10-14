Dr. Vera Reaves, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reaves is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vera Reaves, MD
Overview
Dr. Vera Reaves, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tucker, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from MEHARRY MED COLL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4424 Hugh Howell Rd Ste D, Tucker, GA 30084 Directions (404) 334-5485
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Decatur Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been with Dr. Reaves for over twenty years and she has provided nothing but excellent care for my family and my twin sister who travels from out of town more than two hours away. We Love Dr. Reaves!
About Dr. Vera Reaves, MD
- Family Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1013925999
Education & Certifications
- MEHARRY MED COLL SCH OF MED
- Winston Salem State University
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reaves has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
