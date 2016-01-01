Dr. Guevara-Egorshin accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vera Guevara-Egorshin, MD
Overview
Dr. Vera Guevara-Egorshin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Guevara-Egorshin works at
Locations
-
1
Western Health Center631 Bessemer Super Hwy, Birmingham, AL 35228 Directions (205) 715-6121
-
2
Jefferson County Home Care1400 6th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 933-9110
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Guevara-Egorshin?
About Dr. Vera Guevara-Egorshin, MD
- Pediatrics
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1194703603
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guevara-Egorshin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guevara-Egorshin works at
Dr. Guevara-Egorshin speaks Spanish.
Dr. Guevara-Egorshin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guevara-Egorshin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guevara-Egorshin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guevara-Egorshin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.