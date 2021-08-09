Dr. Vera Denmark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Denmark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vera Denmark, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vera Denmark, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Newton Lower Falls, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Dr. Denmark works at
Locations
Gastroenterology Health Care2000 Washington St Ste 368, Newton Lower Falls, MA 02462 Directions (617) 969-1227
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Vera Denmark is a very patient Physician! She helped me come off the medication and change my diet to prevent me from having acid reflux disease! She is very thorough and thoughtful and always examined me very carefully!
About Dr. Vera Denmark, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1609071273
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Boston Medical Center
- BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Denmark has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Denmark accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Denmark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Denmark works at
Dr. Denmark has seen patients for Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Diarrhea, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Denmark on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Denmark. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Denmark.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Denmark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Denmark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.