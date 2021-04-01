See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Durham, NC
Dr. Venus Pitts, MD

Internal Medicine
3 (4)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Venus Pitts, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with Granville Medical Center.

Dr. Pitts works at Premiere Hth/Wllnss Med Ctr in Durham, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Premiere Health and Wellness Medical Center
    2609 N Duke St Ste 403, Durham, NC 27704 (919) 416-4700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Granville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Tobacco Use Disorder
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Tobacco Use Disorder

Substance Dependence Chevron Icon
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 01, 2021
    About Dr. Venus Pitts, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1740217801
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HARVARD MED SCH
    Board Certifications
    • Addiction Medicine and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Venus Pitts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pitts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pitts has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pitts accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Pitts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pitts works at Premiere Hth/Wllnss Med Ctr in Durham, NC. View the full address on Dr. Pitts’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Pitts. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pitts.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pitts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pitts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

