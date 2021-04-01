Dr. Venus Pitts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pitts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Venus Pitts, MD
Overview
Dr. Venus Pitts, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with Granville Medical Center.
Dr. Pitts works at
Locations
-
1
Premiere Health and Wellness Medical Center2609 N Duke St Ste 403, Durham, NC 27704 Directions (919) 416-4700
Hospital Affiliations
- Granville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pitts?
Friendly staff and Dr. Pitts was caring and attentive to the family’s thoughts, feelings and concerns. Grateful for this experience
About Dr. Venus Pitts, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1740217801
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD MED SCH
- Addiction Medicine and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pitts has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pitts accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pitts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pitts works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Pitts. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pitts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pitts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pitts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.