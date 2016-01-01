Dr. Calla accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Venus Calla, MD
Overview
Dr. Venus Calla, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Manila Central University College Of Med Caloocan City Philippines and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Calla works at
Locations
Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation155 Dean St, Brooklyn, NY 11217 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Venus Calla, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 33 years of experience
- English, Ilocano and Tagalog
- 1639326127
Education & Certifications
- Kings Brook Jewish Med Ctr
- Northwell Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Manila Central University College Of Med Caloocan City Philippines
Dr. Calla works at
Dr. Calla speaks Ilocano and Tagalog.
