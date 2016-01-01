See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Brooklyn, NY
Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
33 years of experience
Dr. Venus Calla, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Manila Central University College Of Med Caloocan City Philippines and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Calla works at Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation in Brooklyn, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    155 Dean St, Brooklyn, NY 11217

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Gait Abnormality
Pelvic Fracture
Arthritis
Gait Abnormality
Pelvic Fracture
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Antalgic Gait
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases
Baker's Cyst
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bone Disorders
Brain Disorders
Bursitis
Cancer Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cerebellar Ataxia
Cerebral Palsy
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Corticobasal Degeneration
Degenerative Disc Disease
Elbow Bursitis
Elbow Injuries
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Fibromyalgia
Foot Conditions
Fracture
Heel Spur
Hip Pointer Injuries
Joint Drainage
Joint Fracture
Knee Disorders
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Lipedema
Low Back Pain
Myelopathy
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pathologic Fracture
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Phantom Limb Pain
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Disorders
Spine Disorders
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stiff-Man Syndrome
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Trigger Finger
Upper Back Pain
Vertebral Fracture
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Ilocano and Tagalog
    NPI Number
    • 1639326127
    Residency
    • Kings Brook Jewish Med Ctr
    Internship
    • Northwell Long Island Jewish Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Manila Central University College Of Med Caloocan City Philippines
