Dr. Venumadhav Kotla, MD
Overview
Dr. Venumadhav Kotla, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Cookeville, TN. They graduated from All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Cookeville Regional Medical Center and Saint Thomas Highlands Hospital.
Locations
Cookeville Regional Medical Center Inpatient Rehabilitation Center1 Medical Center Blvd, Cookeville, TN 38501 Directions (931) 783-2497
Hospital Affiliations
- Cookeville Regional Medical Center
- Saint Thomas Highlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr Kotla's since 2019. The care I received from him and his staff made me feel as if I was a part of their family. He worked hand in hand with my radiation specialist in order for my Chemo and Radiation to go as smooth as it possibly could. I could not have asked for better care and treatment. Today was my final appt with him as he is leaving the Cancer Center at Cookeville Regional Hospital.
About Dr. Venumadhav Kotla, MD
- Oncology
- English
- 1194983122
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Jacobi Medical Center
- All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences
- Hematology, Medical Oncology and Oncology
